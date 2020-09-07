NFD crews respond to building fire in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire near the Gulch Monday.

It happened in the 800 block of Lea Avenue at Diersen Charities in Nashville.

NFD officials said when crews arrived they did not see smoke or flames, but upon investigation, they located a fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire.

Residents told News 2 they were upstairs in the TV room when smoke started coming in. They left the building as the alarm went off.

No other information was immediately released.

