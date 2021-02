NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital after an Edgehill apartment fire.

It happened in the 800 block of Edgehill Avenue near 9th Avenue South around 12:30 p.m.

NFD officials say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and NES will have to cut power to the entire unit displacing around ten people

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We are fighting an apartment fire at 813 Edgehill Av cross street is 9th Ave. South. We have at least one patient. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 17, 2021

Our personnel have the fire extinguished at this Edgehille Avenue apartment. pic.twitter.com/STRHZC4BLb — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 17, 2021