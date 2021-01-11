NFD crews battle morning fire at vacant home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews battled an early morning fire at a vacant home Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Eatons Creek Road.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the home. NFD says some people told them the house was abandoned, but NFD officials told News 2 Fire Investigators were called to the scene and have been in contact with the owner who was out of town. There are no injuries to report at this time.

No other information was immediately released.