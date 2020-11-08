NFD crews battle house fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Antioch, according to Nashville Fire Department officials.

Officials told News 2 crews responded to the 2000 block of Carefree Lane Sunday morning for a fire that appears to have started in the garage. Crews said the flames then spread to the home but they were able to contain the fire.

There are no injuries being reported at this time. Crews left the scene around noon.

