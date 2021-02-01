NFD: Cigarette ruled cause of fatal fire at Hermitage condominium community

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A cigarette has been ruled the cause of a fatal fire at a Hermitage condominium community, according to a release from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD).

It happened in the 900 block of Old Fountain Place on Saturday morning around 1:10 a.m.

Crews arrived to the home and saw smoke coming out of the front of the building but were able to put the flames out quickly.

Crews say a woman inside died in the fire. NFD investigators gathered information from the scene and people in the area. They found evidence of smoking in the home and determined based on the evidence the fire started in the bedrooms where the victim died.

The fire has now been classified as accidental and caused by careless smoking, according to the release.