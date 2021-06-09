NFD: Cause of South Nashville apartment fire ‘undetermined’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department has completed their investigation into a massive two-alarm fire that destroyed an entire apartment building at the Brentwood Oaks Apartments last week.

According to NFD, the fire destroyed Building 5 and displaced tenants in 18 units of that building. The cause of the fire is undetermined because of the building’s extensive damage. Investigators are also unable to determine whether the building’s fire suppression system activated properly or was impacted by the fire.

Multiple units responded Monday, May 24 just after 8 p.m. Due to the size of the blaze, a second team was called in to assist in fighting the fire. It took several hours to get the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the families displaced due to the fire. News 2 has reached out to the owners of Brentwood Oaks Apartments to find out if there are plans to rebuild, we will update when we hear back.