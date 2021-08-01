NFD: 3 children taken to hospital following crash in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three children were taken to an area hospital after a crash on I-40 West Sunday morning.

Nashville Fire Department officials told News 2 it was first reported around 7:15 a.m. near Exit 201.

When crews arrived they found two vehicles involved in the crash. Both sustained heavy damage and air bags were deployed.

Three children were taken to a hospital in the area and no other injuries were reported. At this time, News 2 does not have a current update on the children’s condition.

No other information was immediately released.

