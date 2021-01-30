NFD: 1 killed in condominium fire in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person died in a fire at a condominium complex in Hermitage, according to Nashville Fire Department officials.

It happened Saturday morning around 1 a.m. at the Fox Run Condominiums.

NFD officials say a neighbor smelled smoke and went outside, finding fire. The neighbor began trying to alert others in the complex so they could get out of their homes safely.

Crews were able to put out the flames and it was contained to one unit. One person in that unit did die. NFD is still investigating the cause and no other information was immediately released.