NFD: 1 hospitalized after crash on I-65 North

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to the hospital after crashing on I-65 North.

According to Nashville Fire Department officials, it happened Saturday around 8:51 p.m. near mile marker 80.

Officials say the vehicle crashed into a retaining wall off the right side of the highway. Crews had to remove the vehicle door to get to the patient inside.

One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center from the scene. No update was provided for the victim’s condition.

No other information was immediately released.