Newsmaker: Teddy bear drive helps kids in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Helping a child in need can be as easy as donating a teddy bear.

For the next month, News 2 is partnering with I-106.7, Nashville Fire, and the Nashville Zoo to collect bears for first responders and the Nashville Children’s Alliance to give to children experiencing tough times.

Joe Breezy, Heather Filling, Heather Robertson, and Dawn Harper joins News 2 to discuss how the annual ‘I Love Nashville Teddy Bear Drive’ collecting teddy bears to give to children to receive after a 9-1-1 call from first responders. The Nashville Children’s Alliance provides help for children who have been abused or witnessed a violent crime. They are able to choose their own teddy bear and take it home.

All child-friendly stuffed animals are welcomed. You can donate at various drop off locations such as News 2, I-106.7 and the Nashville Zoo.