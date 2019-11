NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The lack of women in music is isn’t just found in the Country Music industry but in all genres. Women make up 17 percent of artists,12 percent of songwriters and 2 percent of producers.

Women in Music Nashville is working to highlight the struggles of female musicians while also providing more opportunities.

Nashville Chapter Co-chair of Women in Music discusses with News 2 the strides the organization has made since its founding date in 1985.