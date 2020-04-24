Newsmaker: Supporting the music industry

NASHVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – The entertainment industry was hit extremely hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of tours and events were canceled, leaving staff without a job or paycheck.

Nashville is known for it’s iconic Country Music, and it’s artist being the heartbeat of the town

The CEO of the Academy of Country Music, Damon Whiteside shares with News 2 the vital work the foundation is doing to help the entertainment industry throughout the pandemic. The Lifting Lives COVID-19 fund has helped tremendously by sent 1.4 million dollars to Country Music professionals since April 4th.

With the possibility of an extended quarantine, the foundation is asking anyone who is interested in helping by spreading the word or make a donation. The foundation has partnered with other organizations such as Amazon, AT&T, and Kendra Scott doubling donations to help those families in need.

