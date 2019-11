NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bridgestone Arena will host the 4th annual Scott Hamilton and Friends, celebrity skate and concert Sunday, November 24th from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Gold Olympian and founder, Scott Hamilton discusses with News 2 how special this year’s event is, as it commemorates the 35th anniversary of his gold medal win.

The event proceeds will go towards the Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation which funds cancer research and advocates for cancer patients.

For tickets visit the website.