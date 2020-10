NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The pandemic has changed a lot of events this year, including the Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon.

The race is being held next month. Scott Ramsey, of the Nashville Sports Council joined News 2 via phone to discuss the event.

Ramsey said they are in need of volunteers for the run on November 21 and they will be taking COVID-19 safety precautions.

To register or volunteer, click here.