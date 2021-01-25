Newsmaker: Resources available to those impacted in Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It has been a month since a bomb went off on Second Avenue North on Christmas Day.

Nathan Miller from The Guidance Center joined News 2 via phone to discuss the resources available to anyone impacted who may need them.

Miller says signs someone is having issues are mood swings, feeling hopeless avoidance and going back to the area the bomb went off.

He says folks may have these symptoms months or years later, not necessarily right now. Loud noises may be a trigger for people, such as fireworks.

Miller says it can be tough with many celebrations throughout the country during the year.

