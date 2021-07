NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re getting closer to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. In memory of those who lost their lives, first responders are asking people to give blood.

The “Remembering the Badges” blood drive continues through September. Sherri McKinney of the Red Cross and Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall joined News 2 in the studio to discuss it.

Donations are needed now to prevent delays in patient care.

If you’re interested in donating blood, click here.