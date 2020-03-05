Newsmaker: Red Cross helping victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Its been a tough week in Middle Tennessee.

According to reports, six tornadoes have wiped out several areas between Nashville and Putnam County. Thousands of volunteers are hard at work, many of them are with the American Red Cross.

So far they’ve opened shelters and helped folks whose homes are still standing estimate how much damage was done.

Regional Cheif Executive Officers Sherri Mckinney and Joel Sullivan join News 2 to discuss how the American Red Cross is helping out in a big way during such a tragic time. They notified volunteers first thing Tuesday morning, as soon as the weather cleared volunteers were on the ground helping. There are six shelters open across the tornado-damaged areas. Health professionals are available, food, charging stations and a place to stay as the weather changes. Although the American Red Cross is still in the first stages of disaster relief.

Tennessee is called the volunteer state for many reasons and if you are interested in helping those affected please visit the website.