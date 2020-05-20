Newsmaker: Recognizing the Tennessee Pledge

NASHVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – The move to reopen the state of Tennessee continues to move forward. Business owners are working alongside government officials to stay in compliance with safety guidelines.

The Chamber of Commerce came up with a blue ribbon initiative to honor those businesses that recognize the local businesses complying with Governor Bill Lee’s pledge by protecting themselves and customers.

President of Lebanon and Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, Melanie Minter says that it is a morale boost for the community to help everyone feel comfortable by showing those particular businesses are using safe methods.

