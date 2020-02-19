Newsmaker: Real ID deadline approaching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you plan on flying out of town this fall or for the holidays later this year, you’ll need to make plans to get the new real ID soon.

If you don’t have one by October 1st you will not be allowed on planes.

Safety Commissioner Paula Shaw and Director of the Driver’s Services Center Michael Hogan discusses with News 2 on what will remain the same. There are 44 centers across the state of Tennessee and 10 of those have high wait times. Over the past three to sixth months there has been an emphasis on the extended wait times for the public.

More staff members have been hired to help with the increase in customer needs and the Real ID deadline. The ID is intended for individuals who would access a nuclear building, certain federal buildings or fly domestically.

To learn more about the policies behind the Real ID visit the website.