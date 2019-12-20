Newsmaker: Police providing gifts for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Opening gifts Christmas is a tradition but without some help from the Fraternal Order of Police.

President of the Stones River Fraternal Order of Police, Johnathon Beverly discusses with News 2 the ‘ops and Kids’ annual event which takes place Saturday morning December 21st. The Fraternal Order will host 83 children as they shop throughout the store and pick toys and items of their choice.

The event is a community effort and allows the children to enjoy the true meaning of the spirit of Christmas.