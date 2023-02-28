NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring is in the air and so is the annual Buttercup Festival in Nolensville.

The festival will feature live music, a car show, festival food, vendor booths and more. Nolensville residents who are entering their senior year of high school can also apply for the 2023 Evelyn Bennett Buttercup Festival Scholarship. An application can be found below.

Organizer Debbie Suttmiller joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more.

