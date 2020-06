NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo is set to reopen next week.

This will be the first time the zoo will be open in about 3 months.

Marketing and Public Relations Director Jim Bartoo spoke with News 2 about the reopening. Bartoo said he wanted to thank the public for being so patient amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members only will be able to head into the zoo from June 15-17 and everyone will be able to attend on June 18.

