Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds hosting virtual 5K race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 may have cancelled their season, but that isn’t slowing down the Nashville Sounds.

The minor league team is still encouraging the Middle Tennessee community to get out and about, and to keep moving.

Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse joined News 2 by phone to discuss their upcoming virtual 5K.

The virtual 5K run begins Tuesday, September 29 and will end at the conclusion of the 2020 World Series. Registration options can be found by clicking here.

