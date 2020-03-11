Newsmaker: MJ4 Hope helping families and schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s volunteers and residence relief efforts after the devastating tornadoes have been wonderful, however, there is still much more still to go.

The Mount Juliet and Wilson County communities are still in recovery mode after an EF 3 tornado through last Tuesday destroying dozens of homes, businesses, and three schools.

The group MJ4 Hope aims to give as much help as possible through a tornado relief fund.

Executive Director Amy Breedlove and Founding Board Member Jeff Cherry join News 2 to discuss how the organization is helping residence in Mount Juliet Tennessee in a big way.

Donations will go directly to those affected by the tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee.

If you would like to donate visit the website.