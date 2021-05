PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual tradition is returning to Portland this weekend.

Kristen Daughtry, Event Coordinator of the 2021 Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival joined News 2 via phone to discuss the event.

Daughtry said they usually have about 30,000 attend the festival in Portland. She said one of the biggest changes for this year is they’ve moved their concert and fireworks to Friday night.

The event will be held in Portland on May 7-8 and is free.