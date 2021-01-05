Newsmaker: Metro Nashville Council to discuss license plate recognition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Council is set to meet Tuesday night to discuss a number of important topics.

Metro Councilmember Zulfat Suara joined News 2 via phone to talk about the main points of the meeting.

Suara says Mayor Cooper and Chief Drake will be addressing the council on the Christmas bombing, and resolutions to honor the six heroes involved.

They will also discuss two resolutions regarding bonds refinancing and a couple of bills on license plate recognition.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Metro Courthouse.