NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council will be meeting Tuesday night to discuss some big topics of discussion in Davidson County.

Council Member, Steve Glover, joined News 2 via phone with more on some of the big items on their agenda.

The items on the agenda include:

The possible raising of taxes in District Three

Sunset of the current property tax rate in Metro Nashville

Bordeaux Long Term Care facility