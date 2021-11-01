Newsmaker: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and News 2 talks with a local doctor about the warning signs for people who may be at risk for the disease.

Dr. Tammy Baxter, MD, with TriStar Health said most people who develop lung cancer are current or former smokers.

“We’re also aware of one out of every five women who are diagnosed with lung cancer were never smokers, so there are clearly other risk factors that we have to be aware of,” Baxter added.

Some of those include: second-hand smoke and exposure to radon, which is a naturally occurring gas common in Middle Tennessee.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to lung cancer, if you’re having symptoms then it’s off to often means that you’re cancer is more advanced,” Baxter said.

Some symptoms include: shortness of breath, chest pain or a cough that doesn’t go away.

Baxter said there’s a new screening test that helps detect lung cancer earlier on. To learn more about the screening tests and the Lung Cancer Care from TriStar Health click on this link.