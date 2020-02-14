Newsmaker: Live Love Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – She’s changing Nashville one T-shirt and fundraiser at a time. What started as a desire to help others is now a large nonprofit helping hundreds of kids and their families.

Founder of Live Love Nashville Taylor Rowe joins News 2 to discuss how the nonprofit makes a change in the world in various ways. She sells t-shirts and gives a hundred of the proceeds to children in local areas whether they are experiencing poverty or facing illnesses. Ellen DeGeneres has also donated to the nonprofit in a big way!

Live Love Nashville also helped raise money to help the family of fallen Officer Bristol in the wake of the tragic loss.

If you are interested in donating or helping out visit the website.