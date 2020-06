NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students at Lipscomb University are doing their part to help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hand sanitizer is in high demand, as bottles fly off the shelves, healthcare providers are having a tough time keeping an adequate stock.

Lipscomb University stepped in to create their own hand sanitizer to help the community.

Dr. Tom Campbell of Lipscomb University spoke with News 2 regarding students efforts.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE