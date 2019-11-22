Newsmaker: Light show helping charity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franktown Lights in Williamson County is a mile long driver featuring lights with synchronized music, Santa’s village and rides for kids.

The light show proceeds will go towards Franktown Open Hearts charity and will help underprivileged kids in the county.

Franktown’s 2nd annual festival of lights will take place Friday, November 22nd through Saturday, December 28th from 6 pm until 10 pm.

To buy tickets or make a donation towards Franktown Open Hearts visit the website.