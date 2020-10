NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hunters around Tennessee are turning their pastime into meals for those in need.

Matt Simcox, Program Manager for “Hunters for the Hungry” joined News 2 to discuss their efforts.

Simcox said they’ve partnered with wild game processors in order to donate food to food banks and soup kitchens.

They’ve donated more than 7.6 million meals since 1998.

He said one deer is equal to 168 meals.

