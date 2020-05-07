Newsmaker: Helping neighbors in need

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID Help Nashville banned together to lend a hand to those in need. Buying groceries and delivering them to local residents who have been effected in the area by the pandemic.

Founder of COVID Help Nashville, Sarah Townsend Smith discusses with News 2 the impact the grassroots organization has had on the community. Smith came up with an idea to help immediately as the pandemic spiked and started a post on Nextdoor and there are now over 400 volunteers.

The organization helps throughout the state of Tennessee and has volunteers making no contact deliveries in Nashville and surrounding areas.

