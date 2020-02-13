Newsmaker: Heart surgeon making history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cardiac surgery is one of the most competitive special and typically led by men but a local surgeon, Doctor Amber Edwards is paving her own way. She is one of about four percent of female heart surgeons and she’s making history by becoming the first female heart surgeon at Saint Thomas Hospitals.

Doctor Amber Edwards joins News 2 to discuss how to prevent heart disease and how her upbringing led her to choose the career path.

Most of the early research only shows data related to men, however over the past 20 years we found that women experience heart disease in a very different way. Heart disease is the number one killer of women and more than one and three are living with some sort of cardiovascular disease. Knowledge is power, and it is important to learn about your individual health to combat if needed, any risk factors.

Dr. Edwards shares various ways to prevent heart disease and attacks such as modifying your diet, quit smoking and exercise.