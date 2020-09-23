Newsmaker: Harvest Festival at Dollywood begins Friday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Annual Harvest Festival at Dollywood starts on Friday, and organizers told News 2 they have some new additions for the public to enjoy.

Ellen Liston, Public Relations Manager for Dollywood joined News 2 to discuss the plans for this year.

New this year will be the addition of their colossal pumpkins, which weigh from 800 to more than 1,500 pounds each. These displays come from as far as the East Coast. Families are welcome to take photos with the giant pumpkins as well.

The festival will also feature Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists. There will be more than 800 concerts spread over ten outdoor stages as well as roaming performances for people to view throughout the park.

To learn more about the festival, or to buy tickets, click here.

