Newsmaker: Farmer’s markets will reopen for summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Farmer’s markets are reopening this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmers market provide fresh fruits and vegetable along with other refreshing items for the public. During the reopening of all markets, it is required that customers social distance and not to touch the produce. It is recommended that shoppers wear a mask as well. Customers will be able to inform the vendor about what they would like to purchase to avoid any hands-on interactions.

Market managers and Director of Nolensville and Thompson Station markets, Kasi and Daniel Haire share with News 2 the new guidelines for customers and vendors.

There will be signs around each market and sanitation stations for the public. Market officials are asking that one member per household enter in for purchases.