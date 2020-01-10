Newsmaker: Exhibit displays 2010 flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This year marks 10 years since floodwaters took over Nashville and surrounding areas along the Cumberland River in 2010.

There were approximately 13 inches of rain in a very short period of time that caused the river to come up to nearly 50 feet May 1st and 2nd 2010. A total of 26 people lost their lives from the flood.

Curator of ‘The Nashville Flood: Ten years later exhibit’ at the Frist Art Museum, Katie Delmez joins News 2 to discuss the details featured in the exhibit.

The exhibit will last from January 10th- May 17th, 2020. Over 50 photos from around Tennessee will be shown that captures the devastation from the flood first hand from several people around the state.