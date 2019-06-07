Newsmaker: Ella Ride for Jersey’s Journey

NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate's top Democrat called on the U.S. government Sunday to step up its efforts to investigate the deaths of Americans who traveled to the Dominican Republic and is asking the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to get involved.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the agency should step in to lend investigative support to the FBI and local law enforcement officials after at least eight Americans died in the Dominican Republic this year. Family members of the tourists have called on authorities to investigate whether there's any connection between the deaths and have raised the possibility the deaths may have been caused by adulterated alcohol or misused pesticides.