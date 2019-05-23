Newsmaker: Dr. Matthew Jaeger on dangerous heat

It definitely feels like summer this week, with several days registering at or above 90 degrees. We’re in a heat wave and it’s only May.

While being out in the sun can be fun, it can also be dangerous, especially for children.

Dr. Matthew Jaeger, a pediatric emergency physician at TriStar Centennial Hospital stopped by News 2 at 11 a.m. to share some warnings about heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Dr. Jaeger talks about how to recognize if your child is having trouble, and what to do about these dangerous conditions.