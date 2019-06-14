Newsmaker: Donelson Days celebrating town

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Matt Duchene is heading to Music City, and the anticipated breakup of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ star core of players began with the start of the NHL’s free agency signing period.

A person with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press that Duchene had agreed to a seven-year, $56 million contract with the Nashville Predators. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced Monday, less than an hour into free agency.