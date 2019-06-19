Newsmaker: Day long benefits help injured EMT

On Saturday, June 29, a benefit and poker run will be held for injured EMT Brannon “Coco” Wilkerson and his family.

Wilkerson was injured in a wreck while on his way to work in April.

Next Saturday the community is coming together to help Wilkerson. Beginning at 9 a.m. a motorcycle ride will begin. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and motorcycles and Jeeps are welcome. The ride starts and ends at the Dickson County fairgrounds located at 1053 TN-47.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. a benefit will be held for the family at the fairgrounds. Attendees can enjoy live music, a cookout, silent auction, cornhole, a poker run and a kid’s zone.

For more information, visit facebook.com/prayingforcoco