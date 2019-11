NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dancing Lights of Christmas celebrates its 10th anniversary and serving up more than holiday cheer by helping Second Harvest Food Bank and many other charities.

General manager Kevin Berkley discusses with News 2 the exciting additions Dancing Lights of Christmas has to offer.

The venue opened November 16th with a 5K run through the dancing lights.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas is open seven days a week until January 4th from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.