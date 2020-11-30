Newsmaker: Dancing Lights of Christmas in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual tradition is back in Wilson County this year for the holidays.

Mike Scalf, with the Dancing Lights of Christmas, joined News 2 via phone to discuss what they have in store for the public this year.

The event is family owned and operated. Scalf says it’s Tennessee’s largest synchronized light and music show with a 2.5 mile route. There are also more than two million lights dancing to traditional holiday music.

Scalf says this is a great way to have some socially-distanced fun this year.

It’s $25 per family vehicle and opens nightly at 5 p.m.

The event runs through Jan 3, 2021, you can buy tickets here.

