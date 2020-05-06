Newsmaker: COVID-19 effects on Hispanic businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Many businesses have taken a large hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hispanic small business owners are struggling as new ways of operating have changed their operations completely.

President and CEO of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Yuri Cunza shares with News 2 the toll it’s taken on the community as a whole.

The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce helps provide the best environment for Hispanic businesses,serves as a link between general business community and Hispanic business community.

It is important to follow the policies that help alleviate the spread of the virus so that businesses across the state can thrive.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE