Newsmaker: Community court restores freedom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Community court started in 2012 working on preventive justice due to the school to prison pipeline by teaching a working within the communities through a literacy program, mentoring and providing internships.

Judge Rachel Bell from Division Court eight and Alisha Haddock, Director of the C.E. McGruder Center discusses with News 2 the importance the programs and court have on the community.

The court named C.A.R.E. is the first diversionary court in the state. It allows people ranging from ages 18 to 30 the opportunity to restore their records.