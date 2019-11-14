Newsmaker: City celebrating Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Executive director for Hickman County chamber of commerce, Mandy King and performer for Christmas Open House Centerville, Anna Botkin joins News 2 for the upcoming celebration of Christmas.

Get into the Christmas spirit at the annual Christmas Open House and Lighting Ceremony on November 30th.

Downtown Hickman Centerville will be turned into a winter wonderland with Christmas tree lighting, live music, Christmas carollers,a concert harpist Christmas choir, shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides, a visit from Santa and more!