Newsmaker: Choose treatment, not fear

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Fear of the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to dangerous health conditions, even death, this could be avoided by going to the emergency room.

Tristar Medical Center is taking extra measures for COVID-19 patients and urges the public not to delay treatment.

Chief of Staff at Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Dr. Chris Jones joins News 2 to discuss the importance of treatment and for anyone who feels ill during the pandemic.

The results of delayed care can be traumatic, so if you or a loved one shows signs of coronavirus symptoms make sure they go to the hospital to receive care.

County Cases Anderson 23 Bedford 130 Benton 5 Bledsoe 214 Blount 48 Bradley 38 Campbell 13 Cannon 10 Carroll 14 Carter 6 Cheatham 28 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 25 Crockett 6 Cumberland 61 Davidson 1,918 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 56 Dyer 30 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 28 Gibson 32 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 38 Grundy 27 Hamblen 14 Hamilton 129 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 14 Henderson 5 Henry 11 Hickman 16 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 202 Lake 20 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 24 Macon 35 Madison 94 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 35 McMinn 6 McNairy 10 Meigs 5 Monroe 12 Montgomery 130 Moore 3 Morgan 5 Obion 12 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 101 Rhea 4 Roane 8 Robertson 125 Rutherford 351 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 34 Shelby 1,951 Smith 18 Stewart 6 Sullivan 47 Sumner 556 Tipton 87 Trousdale 27 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 9 White 4 Williamson 369 Wilson 195 Residents of other states/countries 277 Pending 192 Total Cases – as of (4/23/20) 8,266

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee