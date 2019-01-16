Newsmaker: Attorney Ed Yarbrough on Cyntoia Brown

Attorney Ed Yarbrough is a member of the legal team that fought to win freedom for Cyntoia Brown, the young woman who was serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was just 16.

The campaign for clemency got national attention.

Last week, Governor Haslam granted her plea and she is set to be released this August

Attorney Ed Yarbrough knows Cyntoia well. He stopped by News 2 at 11 a.m. to share his insight on her future and what she faces as she re-enters society. He says she’s very happy and hopes to help other young women in juvenile court.

Watch the full interview with Yarbrough above, or click here to watch from the News 2 App.

Attorney Yarbrough is a guest on Nightline, which is set to air a segment on the Cyntoia Brown case Wednesday night at 11:35 p.m. on News 2.