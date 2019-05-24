Newsmaker: Amber Hobbs on Top Gun Night Run and Capt. Jeff Kuss

One man’s death changed an entire town forever, and an event next week will be held in his honor. 

Blue Angels Captain Jeff Kuss died after crashing his jet during a practice run for the Great Tennessee Air Show on June 2, 2016. 

He left behind a wife and two young children

A memorial has been built in his honor in the town of Smyrna.  And next Friday a run will be held to benefit that memorial.  It’s called the Top Gun Night Run.

Amber Hobbs with the town of Smyrna stopped by News 2 to talk about the Top Gun Night Run, and Capt. Jeff Kuss. 

