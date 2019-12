NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro Council will be cracking down on short term rentals.

On Tuesday night, they will discuss a new proposal to create new zoning districts prohibiting Airbnb’s.

They will also be approsing a $7.5 million dollar funding plan to give teachers a 3% raise next month.

Scooters will also be a topic on the agenda.

District 18 Council Member Tom Cash joins us to discuss it.